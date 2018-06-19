Free shipping today on orders $39+
Precision Slant Tweezers

A beauty tool must have! Get precision tweezing with our stainless steel Precision Slant Tweezers.

Precision Slant Tweezers are made of durable stainless steel featuring sharp edges for precise tweezing. A sleek, minimal design makes it ideal for everyone to use. Better yet, it comes with a protective pouch to maintain long-lasting use that’s anything but dull.

Stainless Steel
Protective Pouch
Directions for Use: Position tweezers comfortably in hand and grip hair at the root and pull in direction of hair growth.

Warning: Tips are sharp. Handle with care. Keep out of reach of children.

Care Instructions: Store in protective case between uses. Wipe clean with soft, dry cloth. Store in cool, dry place.

