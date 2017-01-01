About UsBlogB.More
Pizza Cutter

Slice or cut, this pizza cutter will ensure everyone gets their fair share of the pie.

$3
1ct
Lightweight and made with a slip resistant handle, the Brandless Pizza Cutter glides through any pizza or pastry crust with ease.

Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Sharp Blade For Easy Cutting
Dishwasher Safe
USE
  

Hand wash recommended.

