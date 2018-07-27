Pink Himalayan Salt Grinder

Rose-colored salt for all of your seasoning needs
Mined from salt deposits in Pakistan, Pink Himalayan Salt contains a variety of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper, and iron. These pink-hued rocks come in a recyclable glass container for grinding ease. Our Pink Himalayan Salt can be used both while cooking and as a finishing salt — we recommend using it to enhance the flavor of roasted meats, vegetables, eggs, or even chocolate. Bonus: This grinder sits pretty in pink in your cabinet or on your dining table.
Values:
Non GMO
Vegan
Kosher: OU
