Pink Himalayan Salt Grinder

Mined from salt deposits in Pakistan, Pink Himalayan Salt contains a variety of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper, and iron. These pink-hued rocks come in a recyclable glass container for grinding ease. Our Pink Himalayan Salt can be used both while cooking and as a finishing salt — we recommend using it to enhance the flavor of roasted meats, vegetables, eggs, or even chocolate. Bonus: This grinder sits pretty in pink in your cabinet or on your dining table.



Non GMO

Vegan

Kosher: OU

