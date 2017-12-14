Peppered Beef Jerky

Our tender Organic Peppercorn Beef Jerky is made from whole cuts of hickory smoked meat with no added hormones or antibiotics. Seasoned with crushed black pepper and organic soy sauce, this jerky makes an easy, high protein on-the-go snack. Pack it on a hike, bring it on your next road trip, or keep it at your desk to refuel between meetings.



Values:

Organic

Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef

Hickory Smoked

Beef Used Contains: No Added Hormones or Antibiotics

High in Protein* See nutrition information for sodium content

Non GMO

