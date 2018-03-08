About UsBlogMembership
|
items added to basket.
Just $39 away from free shipping.

Pencil Sharpener, Eraser & Pouch Set

Get set with a pencil sharpener, eraser, and pouch to start filling in the blanks of your creativity.

$3
3pc
OVERVIEW
  

Dreaming up ideas on-the-go just got easier with our sturdy Pencil Sharpener, Eraser and Pouch Set. Stylish and compact, you can keep your supplies all in one place to stay nice and organized. This pouch set also pairs well with your notebooks, holding up to 8-12 writing utensils like your favorite Brandless Gel Pens and #2 Pencils. Here’s to getting supplied and ready for anything!

Values:
Zippered Pouch
High Quality Eraser
Portable Pencil Sharpener
BrandTax Free™


California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review