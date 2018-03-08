Dreaming up ideas on-the-go just got easier with our sturdy Pencil Sharpener, Eraser and Pouch Set. Stylish and compact, you can keep your supplies all in one place to stay nice and organized. This pouch set also pairs well with your notebooks, holding up to 8-12 writing utensils like your favorite Brandless Gel Pens and #2 Pencils. Here’s to getting supplied and ready for anything!



Values:

Zippered Pouch

High Quality Eraser

Portable Pencil Sharpener

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65