A smaller knife for the finer details of kitchen prep.
Brandless Paring Knife is best used for peeling and cutting ingredients with more precision than a larger blade. A great tool for foods that require a little extra attention to detail, use your paring knife to peel potatoes, devein shrimp, quarter strawberries, or slice cucumbers.
Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
Hand wash recommended.
