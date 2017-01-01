About UsBlogB.More
Paring Knife

A smaller knife for the finer details of kitchen prep.

$3
1ct
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Paring Knife is best used for peeling and cutting ingredients with more precision than a larger blade. A great tool for foods that require a little extra attention to detail, use your paring knife to peel potatoes, devein shrimp, quarter strawberries, or slice cucumbers.

Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
USE
  

Hand wash recommended.

BRAND PROMISE
  

