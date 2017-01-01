Brandless Paring Knife is best used for peeling and cutting ingredients with more precision than a larger blade. A great tool for foods that require a little extra attention to detail, use your paring knife to peel potatoes, devein shrimp, quarter strawberries, or slice cucumbers.



Values:

Stainless Steel Blade

Comfortable Non Slip Grip

Ultra Sharp

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65