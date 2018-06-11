Don’t sweat the small stuff! Our Paring Knife makes cooking prep something to look forward to.
Got all the ingredients for a great meal? The Brandless Paring Knife is the perfect helper to get things going. Its small blade is ideal for mincing cooking essentials like garlic and shallots, removing stems, and even berries. You can also remove the outer skin of your fave vegetables like artichokes and potatoes. With a stainless steel blade and a comfy non-slip grip, every cut and slice is easy with a full tang blade that keeps things balanced. So grab hold of this versatile little blade and turn prep time into fun time by perfecting the fine details you’ve been dreaming up.
Values:
Stainless Steel Blade
Comfortable Non Slip Grip
Ultra Sharp
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Hand wash recommended.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.