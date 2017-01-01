Brandless Unbleached Parchment Paper is the nonstick no mess tool to make baking easier. The parchment paper is heat resistant up to 445 degrees fahrenheit making pizzas, cookies, pastries, and any other goods in the oven without any worries. Made with 100% Virgin Wood Pulp the parchment paper is also grease proof and water proof.



Values:

Unbleached

100% Virgin Wood Pulp

Non Stick

Greaseproof & Waterproof

Chlorine Free

Heat Resistant up to 445F

BrandTax Free™



