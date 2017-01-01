Brandless Unbleached Parchment Paper is the nonstick no mess tool to make baking easier. The parchment paper is heat resistant up to 445 degrees fahrenheit making pizzas, cookies, pastries, and any other goods in the oven without any worries. Made with 100% Virgin Wood Pulp the parchment paper is also grease proof and water proof.
Values:
Unbleached
100% Virgin Wood Pulp
Non Stick
Greaseproof & Waterproof
Chlorine Free
Heat Resistant up to 445F
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.