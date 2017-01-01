Gluten Free Pancake and Waffle Mix

Delicious weekends start here.
Hot cakes. Flapjacks. Griddlecakes. Whatever you call them, they are completely crave-worthy. Brandless Gluten Free Pancake Mix is non-GMO and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Make pancakes or waffles. Add strawberries or chocolate chips. Make them fresh for the weekend, then place leftovers in the freezer separated by wax paper to quickly reheat and eat on the go. However you like them, you'll need this to get started.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OU
What you’ll need for pancakes:
Makes 10 pancakes or 6 to 8 waffles—
¾ cup milk
2 to 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large egg
