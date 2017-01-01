Gluten Free Pancake and Waffle Mix

Hot cakes. Flapjacks. Griddlecakes. Whatever you call them, they are completely crave-worthy. Brandless Gluten Free Pancake Mix is non-GMO and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Make pancakes or waffles. Add strawberries or chocolate chips. Make them fresh for the weekend, then place leftovers in the freezer separated by wax paper to quickly reheat and eat on the go. However you like them, you'll need this to get started.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Colors

No Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65