Wrapped Pads - Regular Absorbency

Brandless Regular Absorbency Pads are a comfortable solution for leak protection and maintaining freshness. Each pad is chlorine free and contains no dyes or fragrances. The top sheet of every pad is made from 100% organic cotton. Brandless Regular Absorbency Pads are flexible to your body making any activity or errand comfortable and worry-free.



Values:

100% Organic Cotton Top Sheet

Fragrance & Dye Free

Hypoallergenic

Chlorine Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65