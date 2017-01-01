Wrapped Pads - Regular Absorbency

A durable and absorbent pad, fit for your protection.
Brandless Regular Absorbency Pads are a comfortable solution for leak protection and maintaining freshness. Each pad is chlorine free and contains no dyes or fragrances. The top sheet of every pad is made from 100% organic cotton. Brandless Regular Absorbency Pads are flexible to your body making any activity or errand comfortable and worry-free.
Values:
100% Organic Cotton Top Sheet
Fragrance & Dye Free
Hypoallergenic
Chlorine Free
Do not flush.
Keep this product away from babies, children and pets.
