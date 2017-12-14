Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef this jerky is slightly sweet and seasoned with a bite of pepper.
Like all of our jerky flavors, this Organic Original Beef Jerky is made from 100% Grass Fed Beef without any added antibiotics or hormones, which makes for a satisfyingly soft and chewy jerky. It’s hickory smoked, slightly sweet, and seasoned with a bite of pepper and touch of garlic. Our beef jerky is also high in protein, making it a satisfying and delicious snack.
Values:
Organic
Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef
Hickory Smoked
Beef Used Contains: No Added Hormones or Antibiotics
High in Protein* See nutrition information for sodium content
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days for best taste.
Non-toxic freshness packet enclosed. Do not eat.
