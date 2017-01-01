The tangy condiment with a lot of flavor.
A pantry classic, the Brandless Organic Yellow Mustard is the ideal condiment for all your mustard needs. From fresh-off-the-grill hot dogs to soft and chewy pretzels, you'll happily squeeze or slather this mustard on everything.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Added Sugar
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Refrigerate after opening.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.