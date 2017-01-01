Everyone's favorite childhood treat, our whole wheat animal crackers are as delicious as they are nostalgic.
Sweet and crunchy, these adorable Brandless Organic Whole Wheat Animal Cookies are delicious dunked in milk or eaten straight from the bag. They're free of artificial preservatives, flavors, and colors, making them an easy choice for snack time.
Values:
Organic
Whole Grain
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher (Dairy): KOF-K
