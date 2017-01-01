Brandless organic wheat crackers are made without artificial flavors and preservatives. The wholesome whole wheat flavor of these bite-size crackers is highlighted by just a touch of salt. Serve them with a few slices of cheese or packed in a lunch for a crunchy treat.



Values:

Organic

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65