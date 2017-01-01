Brandless Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is unrefined and cold-pressed to preserve its healthful benefits. As versatile as anything in your pantry, you can put it in your coffee as a creamer alternative, rub a bit into your skin for glowing moisturizer, or even shine your shoes with it. With all those options, you may want to order two jars.



Values:

Organic

Unrefined

Cold Pressed

Vegan

Non GMO

Non Hydrogenated

Made From Fresh Coconuts

BrandTax Free



