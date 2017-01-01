A sweetly fragrant oil made from fresh coconuts.
Brandless Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is unrefined and cold-pressed to preserve its healthful benefits. As versatile as anything in your pantry, you can put it in your coffee as a creamer alternative, rub a bit into your skin for glowing moisturizer, or even shine your shoes with it. With all those options, you may want to order two jars.
Values:
Organic
Unrefined
Cold Pressed
Vegan
Non GMO
Non Hydrogenated
Made From Fresh Coconuts
BrandTax Free
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
It's normal for coconut oil to become liquid at temperatures above 76 degrees fahrenheit. Once it is returned to a cooler environment it will solidify again. Store in a cool, dry place and keep the lid on tight.
Use it for everything from moisturizing dry skin to adding it in all your favorite vegan baking recipes.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.