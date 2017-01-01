Organic Vermont Maple Barbecue Sauce

Slather on the subtle sweetness of real Vermont Maple.
Brandless Vermont Maple Barbecue Sauce is made with real Vermont maple syrup. It's organic and without artificial colors or preservatives. Lightly sweetened but deeply rich in flavor, this barbecue sauce is the perfect balance of flavors. Slather it on grilled chicken, drizzle it over a barbecue chicken pizza, or stir it into crowd-pleasing baked beans.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
