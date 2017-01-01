Organic Vegetable Broth 3pk

Bursting with organic veggie goodness. Free of artificial flavors and preservatives. Open, pour, and get cooking.
Brandless Organic Vegetable Broth is a cooking staple for vegetarians and carnivores alike. Gluten free and made without any fat, preservatives, artificial colors or flavors, this broth is the perfect base for most of your cooking needs. From creamy risotto, to savory paella, to smooth butternut squash soup––this liquid is the magic ingredient.
Values:
Organic
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Gluten Free
Product of Canada
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 7-10 days of opening.
