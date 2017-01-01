Organic Vegetable Broth 3pk

Brandless Organic Vegetable Broth is a cooking staple for vegetarians and carnivores alike. Gluten free and made without any fat, preservatives, artificial colors or flavors, this broth is the perfect base for most of your cooking needs. From creamy risotto, to savory paella, to smooth butternut squash soup––this liquid is the magic ingredient.



Values:

Organic

Non GMO

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

Gluten Free

Product of Canada



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65