Turmeric, a plant from the ginger family, is what brings the bright orange-yellow color to curries and mustard. It is a staple in many Indian curries. We love using the Brandless Organic Turmeric to spice up our rice dishes. You can even try adding it to your morning smoothie or tea. Try Turmeric Tea by bringing 4 cups of water to a boil. Add a teaspoon of Brandless Organic Turmeric to the water and simmer for 10 minutes. You will want to strain the tea in your mug and add Brandless Honey or Brandless Agave to taste. You can also add lemon to this warm drink.



Values:

Organic

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

