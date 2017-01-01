Organic Tri-Color Conchiglioni

A trio of flavors in giant shell shape.
Large pasta shells craving to be filled with your most scrumptious recipes. The Brandless Tri-Color Conchiglioni are a trio of tomato, spinach, and plain pasta made with organic ingredients in Italy. Stuff it with gooey molten cheese, ground spicy sausage, or delicate vegetable ribbons. With these as your starting point, the results are sure to be heavenly.
Values:
Organic
Artisan Pasta
Product of Italy
Vegan
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
In a large pot, bring 4 quarts of water to a rolling boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt, if desired. Add pasta and stir until water returns to a boil. Cooking uncovered, stirring occasionally for 11 minutes or until desired firmness. Do not overcook. Drain and serve as desired.
