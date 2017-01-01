Organic Tri-Color Conchiglioni

Large pasta shells craving to be filled with your most scrumptious recipes. The Brandless Tri-Color Conchiglioni are a trio of tomato, spinach, and plain pasta made with organic ingredients in Italy. Stuff it with gooey molten cheese, ground spicy sausage, or delicate vegetable ribbons. With these as your starting point, the results are sure to be heavenly.



Values:

Organic

Artisan Pasta

Product of Italy

Vegan

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65