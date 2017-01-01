The perfect salty, crunchy dipper made with whole grain goodness.
Brandless Organic Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips are whole grain, gluten and preservative free, and vegan. How can you go wrong? Eat them straight from the bag, layer them up for nachos, or keep it classic and dip away.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
100% Whole Grain Corn
Made with Sea Salt
Non GMO
100% Yellow Corn
No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
Vegan
Kosher (Parve): KOF-K
BrandTax Free™
