Preserve your values, not your chips. Brandless Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips are whole grain, vegan, gluten and preservative free. Eat them straight from the bag, layer them up for nachos, or keep it classic and dip away.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

100% Whole Grain Corn

Made with Sea Salt

Non GMO

100% Blue Corn

No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives

Vegan

Kosher (Parve): KOF-K

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65