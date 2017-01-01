Organic Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

Made with sweet tomatoes and just the right touch of savory basil.
Brandless Organic Tomato Sauce is the classic marinara with the aroma of fresh basil and just a pinch of garlic— a must-have staple for any kitchen pantry. Full of organic ingredients, our tomato sauce is vegan, and contains no added sugars, preservatives or flavors - just pure vine-ripened goodness.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Added Sugar*
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
*Not a low calorie food
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.