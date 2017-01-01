Organic Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

Brandless Organic Tomato Sauce is the classic marinara with the aroma of fresh basil and just a pinch of garlic— a must-have staple for any kitchen pantry. Full of organic ingredients, our tomato sauce is vegan, and contains no added sugars, preservatives or flavors - just pure vine-ripened goodness.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

No Added Sugar*

No Artificial Flavors

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



*Not a low calorie food



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65