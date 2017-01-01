About UsBlogB.More
Organic Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

Made with sweet tomatoes and just the right touch of savory basil.

$3
24 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Organic Tomato Sauce is the classic marinara with the aroma of fresh basil and just a pinch of garlic— a must-have staple for any kitchen pantry. Full of organic ingredients, our tomato sauce is vegan, and contains no added sugars, preservatives or flavors - just pure vine-ripened goodness.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Added Sugar*
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
BrandTax Free™

*Not a low calorie food

USE
  

Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
