An earthy aromatic herb that adds layers of flavor without overpowering any in particular.
Brandless Organic Thyme has a subtle and fresh aroma, and a light lemon-mint flavor. Widely used in Italian dishes, soups, stuffing, grilled veggies, and fish preparations. Add this to your spice rack to ensure you're ready for a quick and easy way to add fresh herbal flavor to almost any style of cooking.
Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.