Brandless Organic Thick & Chunky Salsa is packed with chopped organic tomatoes, garlic, onions, and peppers for a bit of heat. Bring a jar to your next potluck with a bag of Brandless Organic Blue Tortilla Chips to give the guests something to scoop, dip and dunk. All the ingredients are without preservatives. Top your tacos or eggs, mix it into omelettes and frittatas.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

No Added Sugar*

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



*Not a low calorie food



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65