Chunks of tomatoes, garlic, onions, and peppers you can see.
Brandless Organic Thick & Chunky Salsa is packed with chopped organic tomatoes, garlic, onions, and peppers for a bit of heat. Bring a jar to your next potluck with a bag of Brandless Organic Blue Tortilla Chips to give the guests something to scoop, dip and dunk. All the ingredients are without preservatives. Top your tacos or eggs, mix it into omelettes and frittatas.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Added Sugar*
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
*Not a low calorie food
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.