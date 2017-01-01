Organic Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade

The perfect blend of sweet-salty Japanese flavor.
Whip up your favorite Japanese-style dishes at home with Brandless Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade. Brushing this luscious sauce onto veggies before placing under the broiler adds a quick punch of bold flavors. For deep and rich indulgence, try marinating meats and tofu to get the biggest return with minimal cooking know-how.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
