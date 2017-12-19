Made using tender 100% Grass Fed Beef and no added hormones or antibiotics, our Organic Teriyaki Beef Jerky is seasoned with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for a classic Asian taste. Hickory smoked and high in protein, each bag is filled with bite-size pieces bursting with big flavors. Bring it along for anytime power snacking anywhere you go.



Values:

Organic

Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef

Hickory Smoked

Beef Used Contains: No Added Hormones or Antibiotics

High in Protein* See nutrition information for sodium content

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65