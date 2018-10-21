Organic Tahini

Made simply from sesame seeds & salt, our tahini has a delicious toasted flavor. Great on falafel, as a sauce for cold noodles & in creamy hummus. Yumm-us!
Product of Israel
Why else it's good:
Non GMO
No Preservatives
Kosher: OK
Recipe: Homemade Hummus
1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
3 tablespoons tahini
1-2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
pinch of salt and freshly-cracked black pepper (to taste)
1/4 cup water, or more if needed
Place everything in a food processor and blend until smooth. Top with a little olive oil and serve with warm pita, veggies, or chips.
We love Hummus with our Sea Salt Pita Chips
