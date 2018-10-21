Organic Tahini

Why else it's good:

Non GMO

No Preservatives

Kosher: OK



Recipe: Homemade Hummus

1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained

2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

3 tablespoons tahini

1-2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

pinch of salt and freshly-cracked black pepper (to taste)

1/4 cup water, or more if needed



Place everything in a food processor and blend until smooth. Top with a little olive oil and serve with warm pita, veggies, or chips.



We love Hummus with our Sea Salt Pita Chips