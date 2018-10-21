Free shipping today on orders $39+
Reorder
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Home
Food
Cooking & Meal Prep
Nut & Seed Butters

Organic Tahini

10.6 oz
$3

Description

  • Organic
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegan
  • No Artificial Colors or Flavors

Made simply from sesame seeds & salt, our tahini has a delicious toasted flavor. Great on falafel, as a sauce for cold noodles & in creamy hummus. Yumm-us!

Product of Israel

Details
Additional Info

Why else it's good:
Non GMO
No Preservatives
Kosher: OK

Recipe: Homemade Hummus
1 can chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
2 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
3 tablespoons tahini
1-2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
pinch of salt and freshly-cracked black pepper (to taste)
1/4 cup water, or more if needed

Place everything in a food processor and blend until smooth. Top with a little olive oil and serve with warm pita, veggies, or chips.

We love Hummus with our Sea Salt Pita Chips

You Might Also Like

Our Brand Promise

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

Browse More Aisles

Snacks
Baking & Mixes
Coffee & Tea
Back to Top

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review