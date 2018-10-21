Organic Sweet & Spicy Beef Jerky

Subtly sweet with a hint of heat, our organic grass-fed beef jerky can’t be beat.
Why else it's good:
Organic
Gluten Free
Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef
Hickory Smoked
Beef Used Contains: No Added Hormones or Added Antibiotics
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
High in Protein*
Non GMO
Things to know:
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days for best taste.
Non-toxic freshness packet enclosed. Do not eat.
*See nutrition information for sodium content
