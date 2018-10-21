Free shipping today on orders $39+
Reorder
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Home
Food
Snacks
Jerky

Organic Sweet & Spicy Beef Jerky

1.7 oz
$3

Description

  • Organic
  • Gluten Free
  • High in Protein*
  • Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef

Subtly sweet with a hint of heat, our organic grass-fed beef jerky can’t be beat.

Details
Additional Info

Why else it's good:
Organic
Gluten Free
Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef
Hickory Smoked
Beef Used Contains: No Added Hormones or Added Antibiotics
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
High in Protein*
Non GMO

Things to know:

Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days for best taste.

Non-toxic freshness packet enclosed. Do not eat.

*See nutrition information for sodium content

You Might Also Like

Our Brand Promise

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

Browse More Aisles

Cooking & Meal Prep
Baking & Mixes
Coffee & Tea
Back to Top

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review