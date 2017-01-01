Brandless Organic Strawberry Fruit Spread has no artificial preservatives. It's purely made with organic strawberries and cane sugar and is gluten free. It's the ideal sweet spread for Tuesday's PB&J or Sunday's pancake party.



Values:

Organic

Made with Cane Sugar

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Added Colors

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65