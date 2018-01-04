Spice up your condiment collection with a mild mustard that still brings the zing.
Our Organic Stone Ground Mustard is a versatile kitchen staple that works well on its own or in recipes. Its mild mustard flavor is delicious when used for marinating, dressing greens, mixing into dips, and so much more. Gluten free, Non GMO, and made with organic ingredients, this condiment is sure to cut the mustard.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Vegan
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
