Don’t be fooled by the name, our Organic Steak Sauce can be used for more than just meat. Sweet with a side of tart, try it on noodles and stir frys, homemade chili, and even marinating mushrooms. This gluten-free recipe gets a lot of flavor from ginger, mustard flour, tamarind, and sage without any artificial colors or flavors. Rely on this sauce to bring out the savory flavors of steaks, and for adding that extra oomph to non-meat dishes.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

Non GMO

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



