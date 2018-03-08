Add a layer of flavor to your favorite sandwich, or get fancy and use as your secret ingredient in vinaigrettes, deviled eggs, and tuna salad. Brandless Organic Spicy Brown Mustard is super spreadable and adds a balanced sweet heat to any dish. Gluten free, Non GMO, and made with organic ingredients, this is definitely an upgrade from your basic deli mustard.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

Vegan

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



