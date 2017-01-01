Organic Sesame Ginger Dressing & Marinade

Great drizzled on salads or basted onto main dishes, Brandless Sesame Ginger Dressing & Marinade is beautifully fragrant with notes of fresh ginger root and nutty sesame seeds. Marinate chicken, beef, fish or tofu and serve with Brandless Organic Long Grain Brown Rice for a quick and easy weeknight meal. Or pack a bit in your bag to pour over fresh greens for a tasty at-your-desk lunch.



Values:

Organic

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65