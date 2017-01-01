Organic Sesame Ginger Dressing & Marinade

Fresh ginger root and nutty sesame for all your quick-flavor needs.
Great drizzled on salads or basted onto main dishes, Brandless Sesame Ginger Dressing & Marinade is beautifully fragrant with notes of fresh ginger root and nutty sesame seeds. Marinate chicken, beef, fish or tofu and serve with Brandless Organic Long Grain Brown Rice for a quick and easy weeknight meal. Or pack a bit in your bag to pour over fresh greens for a tasty at-your-desk lunch.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Vegan
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
