Warm up to the savory and subtly sweet smoothness of oven-roasted peppers.
Brandless Organic Roasted Red Pepper Soup is scrumptious from a steaming hot mug or even serve chilled. Organic oven-roasted red bell peppers are combined with the perfect blend of spices to give the taste of summer grilling all year round. It has no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. There's nothing but pure indulgence with every spoonful of this slurpable comfort food.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Stovetop Cooking Instructions
Pour contents into a saucepan. Heat over medium heat or until hot, stirring occasionally.
Microwave Cooking Instructions
Pour contents into a microwave-safe bowl. Heat covered on HIGH for 1 ½ - 2 minutes or until hot, stirring once halfway through heating cycle.
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 7-10 days of opening package.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.