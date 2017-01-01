Organic Roasted Garlic Pasta Sauce

A bold Italian red sauce made with loads of roasted garlic.
Brandless Garlic Pasta Sauce is a bold Italian red sauce loaded with roasted garlic for a robust flavor. Add some browned pancetta, sautéed vegetables, or keep it plain for simple marinara. Spoon it over al dente pasta or take your homemade pizza to a whole new garlic-loving level.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.