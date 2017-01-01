An earthy, ancient grain packed with good-for-you stuff.
Organic Quinoa is a good source of protein, dietary fiber, and iron. Organic and free of saturated fat and cholesterol, quinoa is the perfect addition to your pantry. Serve it as a morning porridge, in place of bulgur for a gluten-free tabbouleh, or mixed with chopped vegetables and formed into a veggie burger.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
100% Whole Grain
Non GMO
Vegan
Good Source of Protein, Dietary Fiber & Iron
Saturated Fat & Cholesterol Free*
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
*Contains 2.5g total fat per serving
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Makes 3 cups
Rinse quinoa thoroughly in a fine strainer until water runs clear. Drain well, pick out anything that’s not quinoa (it’s from the earth, after all), and rise again.
Combine 2 cups water (or try broth, for extra flavor) and 1 cup quinoa in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover.
Simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. When cooked, the seeds will be translucent and expanded.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.