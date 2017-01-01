Organic Quinoa

Makes 3 cups



Rinse quinoa thoroughly in a fine strainer until water runs clear. Drain well, pick out anything that’s not quinoa (it’s from the earth, after all), and rise again.



Combine 2 cups water (or try broth, for extra flavor) and 1 cup quinoa in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover.



Simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. When cooked, the seeds will be translucent and expanded.