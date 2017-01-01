Organic Quick Cook Steel Cut Oats

Steel cut oats are made by chopping whole oats into pieces, which allows them to keep their shape and texture when cooked in all sorts of recipes (and makes them a favorite with anyone who hates mushy oatmeal ). Mix oats with mushrooms to make a vegetarian filling for shepherd’s pie or sprinkle a cup of oats with parmesan cheese for parmesan-crusted fish or eggplant. Oats: they’re not just for breakfast—though we also enjoy ours with fresh fruit and a drizzle of honey. Plus oatmeal is part of a heart-healthy diet* and low on the glycemic index, so it will power you for hours.



Values:

Non GMO

Organic

100% Whole Grain Oats

Good Source of Fiber

Heart Healthy*

Kosher: OK

BrandTax Free™



*3 grams of soluble fiber from oatmeal daily in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. This product has 2 grams in a serving.



