Organic Quick Cook Steel Cut Oats

Steel-cut to keep their texture no matter what you cook up.
Steel cut oats are made by chopping whole oats into pieces, which allows them to keep their shape and texture when cooked in all sorts of recipes (and makes them a favorite with anyone who hates mushy oatmeal ). Mix oats with mushrooms to make a vegetarian filling for shepherd’s pie or sprinkle a cup of oats with parmesan cheese for parmesan-crusted fish or eggplant. Oats: they’re not just for breakfast—though we also enjoy ours with fresh fruit and a drizzle of honey. Plus oatmeal is part of a heart-healthy diet* and low on the glycemic index, so it will power you for hours.
Values:
Non GMO
Organic
100% Whole Grain Oats
Good Source of Fiber
Heart Healthy*
Kosher: OK
BrandTax Free™
*3 grams of soluble fiber from oatmeal daily in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. This product has 2 grams in a serving.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a sealable container up to 4 months.
Stovetop Cooking Instructions
Makes 4 servings
In a saucepan, bring 3 cups (700mL) of water to a boil. Add 1 cup (250mL) of oats. Reduce heat to medium and simmer uncovered for 5-7 minutes (depending on how chewy you like your oats). Stir occasionally. Add ¼ tsp (1mL) salt (optional).
Microwave Cooking Instructions
Makes 1 serving
In a large microwaveable bowl, add ¾ cup (175mL) of water and ½ cup (125mL) of oats. Microwave on HIGH for 2 ½-3 minutes. Add dash of salt (optional).
Note: add more water if you want thinner oats or less if you like thicker.
Caution: Bowl may be hot.
Store in a cool, dry place.
