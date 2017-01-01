Organic Quick Cook Rolled Oats

Old fashioned oats for all your breakfast and baking needs.
Rolled oats are made by steaming the whole oats to soften them, then rolling them flat. This allows them to absorb more liquid while holding their shape, making them perfect for all your breakfast or baking needs. Enjoy a bowl for breakfast with fresh fruit, whip up some homemade granola bars or sprinkle oats in your blueberry muffins for a little extra fiber. The possibilities are endless! Plus oatmeal is part of a heart-healthy diet* and low on the glycemic index, so it will power you for hours.
Values:
Non GMO
Organic
100% Whole Grain Oats
Good Source of Fiber
Heart Healthy*
Kosher
BrandTax Free™
*3 grams of soluble fiber from oatmeal daily in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. This product has 2 grams in a serving.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Stovetop Cooking Instructions
Makes 4 servings
In a saucepan, bring 4 cups (1 L) of water to a boil. Add 2 cups (500mL) of oats. Reduce heat, simmer. Cook uncovered for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Add ¼ tsp (1mL) salt (optional).
Microwave Cooking Instructions
Makes 1 serving
In a large microwaveable bowl, add 1 cup (250 mL) of water and ½ cup (125mL) of oats. Microwave on HIGH for 60-90 seconds. Add dash of salt (optional).
Note: add more water if you want thinner oats or less if you like thicker.
Caution: Bowl may be hot.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.