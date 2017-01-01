Organic Quick Cook Rolled Oats

Rolled oats are made by steaming the whole oats to soften them, then rolling them flat. This allows them to absorb more liquid while holding their shape, making them perfect for all your breakfast or baking needs. Enjoy a bowl for breakfast with fresh fruit, whip up some homemade granola bars or sprinkle oats in your blueberry muffins for a little extra fiber. The possibilities are endless! Plus oatmeal is part of a heart-healthy diet* and low on the glycemic index, so it will power you for hours.





Values:

Non GMO

Organic

100% Whole Grain Oats

Good Source of Fiber

Heart Healthy*

Kosher

BrandTax Free™



*3 grams of soluble fiber from oatmeal daily in a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. This product has 2 grams in a serving.



