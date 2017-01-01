About UsBlogB.More
Organic Poppy Seed Dressing

A slightly sweet addition to your salad dressing options.

$3
12 fl oz
USE
  

Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.

OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Organic Poppy Seed Dressing is a rich and creamy vinaigrette for leafy greens or even cubed fruit salads. This dressing is made without artificial flavors or colors and has a slightly sweeter profile than most salad dressings, making it a splendid choice to add to the more savory options already in your fridge.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
PRODUCT DETAILS
