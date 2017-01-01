About UsBlogB.More
|

Organic Aged White Cheddar Popcorn

Puffed corn coated in luscious cheesy goodness.

$3for 2, $1.50 each
3 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Organic White Cheddar Popcorn is the gluten-free snack that's been given the cheesy treatment. After all, isn't everything better with cheddar? Of course! Especially when it's made with organic popcorn and cheddar. Eat it by the handful or set out a bowl to be shared—Either way, it's sure to be delicious.

Values:
Organic
100% Whole Grain
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Non GMO
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher (Dairy): OU
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety