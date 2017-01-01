Organic Olive Oil & Sea Salt Popcorn

An air-popped snack drizzled with olive oil and dusted with sea salt.
Brandless Organic Olive Oil and Sea Salt Popcorn is 100% gluten free with no added preservatives or coloring. Finished with a drizzle of organic olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt ensuring each bite is the best combo of rich and salty without being overly indulgent.
Values:
Organic
100% Whole Grain
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Non GMO
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.