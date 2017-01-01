Organic Olive Oil & Sea Salt Popcorn

Brandless Organic Olive Oil and Sea Salt Popcorn is 100% gluten free with no added preservatives or coloring. Finished with a drizzle of organic olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt ensuring each bite is the best combo of rich and salty without being overly indulgent.



Values:

Organic

100% Whole Grain

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

Non GMO

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65