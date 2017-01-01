Organic yellow corn kernels meant to be popped to perfection in your own kitchen.
Brandless Organic Popcorn Kernels is 24 ounces of premium yellow corn meant to be popped fresh and seasoned to your own liking. Grown on an organic farm with optimal flavor in mind, these are packaged without any added artificial colors or flavors. Add a simple sprinkle of salt, douse in hot sauce, or pop and use them in your favorite caramel corn recipe for a sweet treat.
Values:
Organic
Vegan
Good Source of Fiber
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Electric Popper or Stovetop Popping Instructions
Combine 1-2 tablespoons oil and ½ cup popcorn in a large heavy bottom pan with cover, or electric popper. Cover and heat over medium temperature, shaking frequently. Once popping begins, shake constantly and crack cover to allow steam to escape. When popping slows, remove from heat. When popping has completely stopped, CAREFULLY remove cover to avoid contact with heat stream. Transfer popped corn to large bowl and season to taste.
Hot Air Popper Instructions
Place ⅓ cup popcorn in base of popcorn popper. Top with cover and butter melted. Place large bowl under popping chute. Place desired amount of butter in butter melter, if desired. Plug in popper. When popping is completed, season to taste.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.