Organic Popcorn Kernels

Electric Popper or Stovetop Popping Instructions



Combine 1-2 tablespoons oil and ½ cup popcorn in a large heavy bottom pan with cover, or electric popper. Cover and heat over medium temperature, shaking frequently. Once popping begins, shake constantly and crack cover to allow steam to escape. When popping slows, remove from heat. When popping has completely stopped, CAREFULLY remove cover to avoid contact with heat stream. Transfer popped corn to large bowl and season to taste.



Hot Air Popper Instructions



Place ⅓ cup popcorn in base of popcorn popper. Top with cover and butter melted. Place large bowl under popping chute. Place desired amount of butter in butter melter, if desired. Plug in popper. When popping is completed, season to taste.