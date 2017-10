Popcorn gets the gourmet treatment thanks to a sprinkle of crushed black peppercorns and a drizzle of fragrant truffle oil. Healthier than potato chips, this snack might just be the ideal thing for you to munch on when you want to feel indulgent with less guilt.



Values:

Organic

100% Whole Grain

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors Brandless

Non GMO

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



