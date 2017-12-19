Organic Peppered Beef Jerky

This spiced up version of our 100% Grass Fed Beef Jerky adds a little kick to your snack routine.
Our tender Organic Peppercorn Beef Jerky is made from whole cuts of hickory smoked meat with no added hormones or antibiotics. Seasoned with crushed black pepper and organic soy sauce, this jerky makes an easy, high protein on-the-go snack. Pack it on a hike, bring it on your next road trip, or keep it at your desk to refuel between meetings.
Values:
Organic
Made from 100% Grass Fed Beef
Hickory Smoked
Beef Used Contains: No Added Hormones or Antibiotics
High in Protein* See nutrition information for sodium content
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 3 days for best taste.
Non-toxic freshness packet enclosed. Do not eat.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.