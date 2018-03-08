A zesty spin on your classic ranch, our recipe is studded with peppercorns for a little kick.
More memorable than regular ranch, this dressing doubles as a secret stir-in for thickening dips, spicing up mac and cheese, and even topping meat and veggies. Our Organic Peppercorn Ranch Dressing is delicious straight from the bottle and can be used for so much more. With bold flavors from dijon mustard, rosemary, celery, and parsley, this recipe gets an extra bite from coarse peppercorns. Made without any artificial flavors or colors, you can dip, dress, and serve with peace of mind.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
