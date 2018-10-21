Organic Pearled Farro

A popular ancient grain, farro is a good source of fiber & iron. Use in soups, grain bowls, on salads, or as a side. Toasting before boiling enhances flavor.
Product of Italy
Cooking Directions:
Makes 3 cups.
Rinse 1 cup for Farro and combine with 2 cups water in saucepan. Add 1/4 tsp if desired.
Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer gently about 20 minutes. Drain, and season.
Store in a cool, dry place.
