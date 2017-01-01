Organic Peanut Powder

Brandless Organic Peanut Butter Powder is a gluten-free food that easily blends into smoothies for added flavor and nutrition. Combine a scoop with water for an on-the-go peanut butter spread, and use that to substitute for peanut butter in your favorite recipes with 85% less fat than the classic peanut spread. Made in the USA, our peanut butter powder is also free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

Low Fat*

No Artificial Colors

Product of USA

BrandTax Free™



*85% less fat than traditional peanut butter. Regular peanut butter contains 190 calories and 16 grams total fat per serving.



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65