Organic Peanut Powder

This peanut butter powder is rich pure peanut goodness.
Brandless Organic Peanut Butter Powder is a gluten-free food that easily blends into smoothies for added flavor and nutrition. Combine a scoop with water for an on-the-go peanut butter spread, and use that to substitute for peanut butter in your favorite recipes with 85% less fat than the classic peanut spread. Made in the USA, our peanut butter powder is also free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Low Fat*
No Artificial Colors
Product of USA
*85% less fat than traditional peanut butter. Regular peanut butter contains 190 calories and 16 grams total fat per serving.
Peanut powder can be used to make tasty peanut butter for sandwiches, smoothies, toppings, dips, cookies, and much more.
