Organic Pancake and Waffle Mix

Brunch all day, make breakfast for dinner, go wild in the kitchen–this is what weekends were made for.
Our Organic Pancake & Waffle Mix makes a homemade breakfast simple and satisfying with a versatile batter that’ll hit the griddle smooth and come out fluffy and light. Stack your pancakes high and serve with warm Brandless Maple Syrup, or whip up waffles and top with fresh, seasonal fruit. Either way, the most tedious task of measuring has been cut out so you can get right to whisking and still get homemade flavor.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Makes 6-8 pancakes or waffles
Cooking Instructions:
What you’ll need for pancakes:
1 cup mix
¾ cup of milk
2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 large egg
Whisk together the milk, oil and egg. Stir in mix until combined. Preheat skillet or griddle to medium (350°F). Lightly grease. Pour slightly less than ¼ cup of batter onto hot griddle. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until bubbles form on top of pancakes and bottoms are golden brown. Turn and cook 1-2 minutes longer.
What you’ll need for waffles:
1 cup mix
1 ¼ cups milk
3 Tbsp vegetable oil
1 large egg
Whisk together the milk, oil, and egg. Stir in mix until combined. Heat lightly greased waffle iron. Pour desired amount of batter onto waffle iron. Bake until steaming stops.
Tip: Serve hot with butter and syrup or topped with yogurt and fresh fruit.
Caution: Do not consume raw batter.
Store in a cool, dry place.
