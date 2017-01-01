Organic Pancake and Waffle Mix

Makes 6-8 pancakes or waffles



Cooking Instructions:



What you’ll need for pancakes:



1 cup mix

¾ cup of milk

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 large egg



Whisk together the milk, oil and egg. Stir in mix until combined. Preheat skillet or griddle to medium (350°F). Lightly grease. Pour slightly less than ¼ cup of batter onto hot griddle. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until bubbles form on top of pancakes and bottoms are golden brown. Turn and cook 1-2 minutes longer.



What you’ll need for waffles:



1 cup mix

1 ¼ cups milk

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 large egg



Whisk together the milk, oil, and egg. Stir in mix until combined. Heat lightly greased waffle iron. Pour desired amount of batter onto waffle iron. Bake until steaming stops.



Tip: Serve hot with butter and syrup or topped with yogurt and fresh fruit.



Caution: Do not consume raw batter.



Store in a cool, dry place.