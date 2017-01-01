Pan-fired to boost the leaves' distinctive earthy flavor and aroma.
Brandless Organic Green Tea is Certified Organic and gluten free. Delicious hot or iced, our green tea is pan-fired, removing the bitterness left in steamed teas. This is the ideal combo of relaxation and perk-you-up in a tea bag.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Non GMO
Gluten Free
Kosher: OU
Brew a warm cup of tea in the morning and chill some on ice for an afternoon pick-me-up.
