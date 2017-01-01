An essential herb to any pantry, Brandless Organic Oregano delivers a floral and warm peppery flavor to everything it's sprinkled into. Greek, Italian, and many other Mediterranean countries use oregano in numerous dishes. Try it with salads, soups, rice dishes and sprinkled on top of pizza. We recommend you add it to your collection of spices and herbs and use it with reckless abandon



Values:

Organic

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

BrandTax Free™



